HomeUK

Briton dies working on 2022 World Cup stadium in Qatar

Get short URL
Briton dies working on 2022 World Cup stadium in Qatar
A view of the construction work at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar © Naseem Zeitoon / Reuters
A British man has died while working on a stadium in Qatar that will be used in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It is unclear how the 40-year-old man died, or if his death is related to the many accidents that have killed thousands of migrant workers in Qatar.

The Independent reports that organizers of the soccer event said the unnamed man had died on Thursday working at Khalifa International Stadium.

The organizers said in a statement: “The relevant authorities have been notified and the next of kin has been informed.

An immediate investigation into the cause of this fatality is underway and further details will be released in due course.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy shares our deepest condolences with the family for their loss.”

Qatar, which has seen a boom in the construction of roads, stadia and accommodation, has developed a reputation for inhumane working conditions in the run up to the World Cup.

The International Trades Union Confederation estimates as many as 1,000 migrant workers have died each year building World Cup infrastructure in Qatar. The majority are from Nepal, India, and Bangladesh.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.