Shooting incident near Glasgow primary school confirmed by Scottish police

A shooting incident has been reported near a Glasgow primary school, police in Scotland have confirmed.

The force said it received a report at about 9:05am local time of a firearm being discharged in the Penilee area near St George’s Primary School.

“Police officers are at the school and there is no threat to children or staff at the school,” a spokesperson said.

He told the BBC extensive inquiries were ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident. 

“Police patrols are in the area to provide public reassurance,” he said.

Glasgow City Council said it is aware of an incident outside the school. A spokesperson said all staff and pupils are safe and the school remained open.

A tweet from the council said: “All pupils and staff are safe at St George’s Primary, Penilee. Police dealing with an incident which happened outside of school grounds.”

The Sun reports parents rushed to the school to pick up their children after reports of the incident emerged.

