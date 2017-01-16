Shooting incident near Glasgow primary school confirmed by Scottish police

A shooting incident has been reported near a Glasgow primary school, police in Scotland have confirmed.

VIDEO: Anxious parents outside St George's Roman Catholic School in Penilee area waiting to pick up kids after a gun fired outside. pic.twitter.com/ML4dUmDQ3t — Radio Clyde News (@RadioClydeNews) January 16, 2017

The force said it received a report at about 9:05am local time of a firearm being discharged in the Penilee area near St George’s Primary School.

We are aware of a firearms incident in Penilee this morning. We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to any other person. — GlasgowSWPolice (@SWGlasgowPolice) January 16, 2017

“Police officers are at the school and there is no threat to children or staff at the school,” a spokesperson said.

He told the BBC extensive inquiries were ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

“Police patrols are in the area to provide public reassurance,” he said.

Police helicopter out above penilee. Can someone tell me what's happened been there a good while now 😕🙁 @1025Clyde1pic.twitter.com/HsPuPn088T — Martha Judge (@MarthaJudge) January 16, 2017

Glasgow City Council said it is aware of an incident outside the school. A spokesperson said all staff and pupils are safe and the school remained open.

All pupils and staff are safe at St George's primary. Police dealing with an incident which happened outside school grounds. — St George's Primary (@StGeorgesG52) January 16, 2017

The Sun reports parents rushed to the school to pick up their children after reports of the incident emerged.