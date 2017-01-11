Defendant ‘repeatedly slits his own throat’ in Wales courtroom

A man who was waiting to be sentenced for a sex attack at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court in Wales started “slashing” his own throat while standing in the dock on Wednesday.

Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, had previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault by grabbing and kissing a shop assistant, according to the BBC.

Pawlowski was appearing for sentencing on Wednesday morning when the incident happened.

He has been taken to a Swansea hospital by air ambulance. His condition is not known.

Disturbing news. No one should be in a position to harm themselves or others in a court room. https://t.co/uFMAk2M9jd — Stephen Crabb (@scrabbmp) January 11, 2017

A Western Telegraph reporter, who was at court and saw the incident, told the newspaper: “He came into the dock, then asked to go to the toilet.

“He went out, came back, muttered something, and then started slashing at his throat.

“The courtroom was then cleared out, and first aid was given by paramedics in the dock.

“I’m not sure if he lost consciousness, but he did lose a lot of blood.”

It is unclear where and how Pawlowski gained access to the weapon, or what kind of object he used.

The court complex has airport-style security scanners and guards in place at all entrances.

Dyfed-Powys Police told the BBC: "Officers attended and found an injured man at the scene, who was receiving treatment by paramedics.

"He has been conveyed to Morriston Hospital by air ambulance. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. The court has been closed in order for inquiries to take place.

"Police are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with this incident at this time."