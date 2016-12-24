Rock legend, Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies aged 68

Rick Parfitt, veteran rocker and lead guitarist for the rock group Status Quo, has died in Spain following complications from a shoulder injury.

Parfitt died at the age of 68 in a Marbella hospital. He was admitted there on Thursday with a shoulder injury that became infected.

“This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice,” a statement from the band read.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo.”

Rick Parfitt 1948 - 2016



Statement from The Parfitt Family & Status Quo Manager, Simon Porter: https://t.co/j9jtskvKAE — Status Quo (@Status_Quo) December 24, 2016

Really sad to hear of Rick Parfitt's passing.... He certainly knew how to rock. RIP Rick — Phil Campbell (@MotorheadPhil) December 24, 2016

With just a week of 2016 left, sad news about Status Quo legend Rick Parfitt passing away. RIP — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) December 24, 2016

So now we've lost Rick Parfitt from the mighty Quo. Such sad news. #RIP — Bob Harris (@WhisperingBob) December 24, 2016

So shocked & saddened to hear of the death of Rick Parfitt. Such a great character, he was a true rocker in every sense. We'll miss you Rick — Johnnie Walker (@piratejw) December 24, 2016

Born in Surrey, England in 1948, he was one of Status Quo’s founding members in the late 1960s.

Their first hit, Matchstick Men, came in 1968, which reached number seven in the UK charts.

Absolutely gutted to hear the death of Rick Parfitt -lucky I became very good friends with him on @BulaQuo: A lovely, lovely, funny man RIPX pic.twitter.com/79irsov2Xj — Craig Fairbrass (@craigfairbrass) December 24, 2016

Rick is survived by his wife Lyndsay and four children, Tommy, Lily, Rick Jr. and Harry.

Throughout his life, Parfitt suffered from a series of health problems. He underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery in 1997.