4 Mar, 2023 17:39
Medvedev beats Rublev in all-Russian final

The world number seven also saw off Novak Djokovic in the semifinals on his way to the title in Dubai
Daniil Medvedev (L) and Andrey Rublev (R) celebrate with their respective trophies in Dubai, UAE on March 04, 2023. ©  Getty Images / Francois Nel

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev continued his resurgent form with victory in the final of the ATP tour event in Dubai, where he defeated compatriot Andrey Rublev in straight sets on Saturday. 

Medvedev triumphed 6-2 6-2 over world number six Rublev, who was defending champion at the tournament.

Medvedev, 27, had overcome world number one Novak Djokovic at the semifinal stage in Dubai, ending the Serb’s 20-match winning streak. 

The title in Dubai was an 18th at ATP tour level for Medvedev, who extended his unbeaten run to 14 matches. The Moscow-born star has won the last three tournaments he has entered as he aims to climb back up the ATP rankings, having enjoyed 16 weeks as world number one in 2022. 

“It is amazing because at the start of the year, it was not perfect. In tennis when you don’t win matches you have doubts. Now it just feels better,” Medvedev said after his win over Rublev. “I was really happy with these three weeks and I am looking forward to the next ones.”

Second seed Rublev had reached the final in Dubai after beating Germany’s Alexander Zverev in two sets in the previous round, sealing the win in a dramatic tie-break. However, the 25-year-old came up against an inspired Medvedev in Saturday’s final, as Rublev fell short of clinching what would have been a 13th ATP title of his career.  

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships became the first ATP event to see an all-Russian final since 2008, when Igor Kuritsyn defeated Marat Safin during the Kremlin Cup.

