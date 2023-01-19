Former Premier League player dies in Florida boat accident

Anton Walkes came up through the youth system at Tottenham Hotspur

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25 in a boating accident in Florida, his current club MLS team Charlotte FC has announced.

According to a report by the Miami Herald, Walkes was found unconscious following a collision between two boats close to the Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday, while in the area to participate in a preseason training camp.

He received CPR at the scene and was transported to hospital but passed away soon after.

The Londoner was on the books at Tottenham between 2013 and 2018 but made just one appearance for the club in 2016 before loan spells with Atlanta United and Portsmouth, whom he joined permanently in 2018.

He then returned to the United States with Atlanta after two seasons on the English south coast before signing with Charlotte FC in late 2021 where he appeared for the Major League Soccer side 23 times last season.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes,” said David Tepper, owner of Charlotte FC.

“He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met.

“Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heart-breaking time.

“The club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

In a statement of its own, Major League Soccer paid tribute to Walkes, who was described as a “talented and dedicated” player.

Tottenham, meanwhile, announced that the club will wear black armbands in their Thursday fixture with Manchester City as a mark of respect to their former player.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time,” the club added in a statement.