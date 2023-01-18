icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2023 13:12
HomeSport News

BBC issues apology as sex noises interrupt football broadcast (VIDEO)

Football host Gary Lineker stated that the BBC studio had been ‘sabotaged’
BBC issues apology as sex noises interrupt football broadcast (VIDEO)
BBC pundit Gary Lineker during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool © Getty Images / Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

UK broadcaster the BBC says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding a mobile phone taped to the back of a chair in a studio, which began emitting sex noises during a live football broadcast on Tuesday.

Before kickoff in a match featuring Wolves and Liverpool, host Gary Lineker was interrupted by pornographic sounds while he and his broadcasting colleagues Paul Ince and Danny Murphy were previewing the FA Cup fixture live on the air.

Lineker struggled to maintain his composure and quickly introduced another pundit and former professional player, Alan Shearer, who was stationed in the commentary gantry.

Somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone, I think. I don’t know whether you heard it at home,” a red-faced Lineker said to Shearer.

Early into the match, former England international forward Lineker tweeted an image of a mobile phone which he said had been taped to the back of a chair in the studio, which he claimed was the source of the x-rated audio.

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing,” Lineker wrote on social media.

The incident almost immediately went viral on social media. A YouTube prankster, Daniel Jarvis, later took responsibility for the incident and tweeted footage which appeared to show him inside the TV studio at Wolves’ Molineux stadium in advance of the match.

We apologize to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened,” the BBC said in a brief statement.

Liverpool won the match 1-0 thanks to a goal from youngster Harvey Elliott, which Lineker described as “a screamer … which was not the only one we’ve had tonight.”

Top stories

RT Features

Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Access to education
0:00
26:14
Iranian protests worldwide
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies