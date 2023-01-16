Russian ace eases into Australian Open second round (VIDEO)

Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in dispatching American Marcos Giron

Daniil Medvedev’s quest for a second career Grand Slam title remains on after the Russian star made light work of American rival Marcos Giron in his first round match at the Australian Open on Monday.

Medvedev, a losing finalist in Melbourne the last two years, was in imperious form in his opening match, hitting 28 winners on his way to a conclusive three-set win (6-0, 6-1, 6-2) in just over 90 minutes of action.

The three games lost by Medvedev is the lowest tally that he has ever had in a Grand Slam match.

The 2021 US Open champion won an impressive 54% of points from Giron’s serve, breaking his opponent on seven separate occasions to improve his overall record at the Australian Open to an impressive 20-6, and will become just the fourth man to reach three consecutive finals if he makes it all the way later this month.

3 - Daniil #Medvedev has only lost three games against Marcos Giron at the Australian Open: his fewest tally in a single Grand Slam encounter. Ready.#AusOpen#AustralianOpen — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 16, 2023

“I am really happy with the match,” Medvedev said afterwards.

“Marcos is a tough opponent, so to beat him with this score in the first round at a Slam is great. I am really happy with my level and I am looking forward to the next round.”

Daniil Medvedev has a small spat with the umpire about, I think, an audible obscenity when he's two points from victory, but comes through 6-0, 6-1, 6-2. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 16, 2023

Ah Meddy and umpires one love pic.twitter.com/RZAmr9nSFE — Krista (@BwehRublev) January 16, 2023

Medvedev, who appeared to have a brief verbal disagreement with the umpire moments before he completed the victory, will next face local player John Millman in the second round – and he said that he will be wary of the challenge after witnessing Millman overcome hot favorite Roger Federer at the US Open in 2018.

“In five or six years that I have been on the Tour, I have never played [Millman]. He is a great player, especially here in Australia,” Medvedev added.

“He is a great player. He beat Roger [Federer] at the US Open when Roger was at the top, so he is capable of playing some great tennis. I am going to have to play my best as well.”

Medvedev is at the opposite side of the draw to Serbian star Novak Djokovic – who defeated him earlier this month in the Adelaide International semifinals, suggesting that the two Australian Open specialists could well be set on a collision course against one another in the first Grand Slam event of the new year.