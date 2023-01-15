Chelsea complete $110 million Ukrainian deal

The Londoners have signed Mikhail Mudryk after ‘hijacking’ his planned move to Arsenal

Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of Mikhail Mudryk after beating London rivals Arsenal to an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the Ukrainian winger. Mudryk, 22, was presented to fans at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Chelsea took on Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

The Blues have reportedly agreed to pay €70 million up front for Mudryk and €30 million in add-ons (total $108 million). The sizeable outlay comes after Mudryk seemed set to move to Arsenal, with the player previously indicating his desire to join the Gunners.

However, Chelsea intervened to land the youngster on an eight-and-a-half-year contract following negotiations involving co-owner Behdad Eghbali and Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov in Türkiye this weekend.

In a statement after Mudryk’s move was confirmed, Eghbali and new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly – who competed a takeover from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich last May – described Mudryk as “a hugely exciting talent who we believe will be a terrific addition to our squad both now and in the years to come.”

Chelsea have sanctioned the large fee despite Mudryk being capped just eight times at senior international level and playing 44 times for Shakhtar. The left winger scored seven goals in 12 games in the Ukrainian Premier League this season before his move, as well as three goals in six Champions League games.

Chelsea fans will hope that Mudryk can provide an immediate lift for the team as they languish down in tenth place in the Premier League table. Blues manager Graham Potter finds himself under pressure just four months after being installed by the new Chelsea ownership in place of the sacked Thomas Tuchel.