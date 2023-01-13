icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jan, 2023 08:14
Russian high diving champion dies at 23

Leyla Salyamova was killed in a car crash on Thursday, according to officials
Sports officials expressed their sadness after the news of Salyamova's death. ©  Instagram / @leylasalyamova24

Russian women’s high diving star Leyla Salyamova has died at the age of 23 after being involved in a car crash in Karelia. Salyamova, who was Russian high diving champion in 2021, was traveling in a vehicle along the Sortavala highway in the Lakhdenpokhsky District when the fatal accident happened on Thursday afternoon.

The Russian Diving Federation expressed its condolences as it confirmed Salyamova’s death, with president Stanislav Druzhinin describing it as “shocking news.”

“She was 23 years old, and I can’t imagine the horror her parents and relatives are now experiencing. I express my condolences to them. On behalf of myself and the federation, I will say that we will help in every way we can, including with the organization of the funeral. We are now contacting relatives on this issue,” added Druzhinin in comments shared by TASS

RT
Salyamova was a prominent female high diver in her homeland. ©  RIA Novosti / Aleksandr Vilf

According to preliminary police reports,the driver and female passenger of a Mitsubishi Lancer were killed in a collision with a Volkswagen Tiguan. The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen were both hospitalized.

As well as boasting a gold medal in Russian high diving, the Kazan-born Salyamova also earned a silver medal in synchronized high diving at the national championships in 2015. She was a competitor on the renowned Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, appearing at the iconic Stari Most stage in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, last year.

