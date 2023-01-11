icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2023 13:47
HomeSport News

Driver withdraws from Dakar rally after fatal accident (VIDEO)

A spectator died after being struck by a vehicle at the famous race
Driver withdraws from Dakar rally after fatal accident (VIDEO)
Ales Loprais of the Czech Republic competes in the desert during Stage Seven of the 2019 Dakar Rally © Getty Images / Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Czech driver Ales Loprais has withdrawn from the Dakar rally following his involvement in an accident which resulted in the death of a spectator.

During Tuesday’s ninth stage, Loprais, who was leading the T5 category at the time, was clearing a sand dune when his truck hit a spectator who was photographing the race.

The man, who has since been confirmed as having Italian nationality and was 69-years-old, quickly got to his feet but collapsed shortly afterwards. Several people came to his aid but he died of an apparent heart attack while being transported for medical assistance.

Speaking about the incident in a video posted to social media, Loprais said he was not aware of the incident until they were informed by race officials later that day – something which appeared to be confirmed by his onboard camera, which didn’t seem to register the accident, while Loprais didn’t make any reference to it in his onboard communications with his team.

They told me this when we came back from the ninth stage,” said Loprais.

We had already been in bed, but the Dakar stewards showed us video footage of an accident from the race, that we hit a man by mistake who took pictures under the dune and he was injured.

He felt nauseous after two to three hours and he had a heart attack while being transported to the hospital. One human life has ended indirectly and it was my fault, because I was driving.

I have to admit that me and my crew didn’t know about it at all. We’ve got onboards and other videos that prove it. But this does not change that a human life ended.

The man was Italian, but I don’t know his name at the moment because of the investigation. A 69-year-old fan that came to see the Dakar race, and unfortunately was standing under the dune, and we didn’t see him at all. None of us.

I would like to express my sincere condolences to his family and friends. I am very sorry and this accident will be with me for the rest of my life.”

At the time of the accident, Loprais had a 26-minute, 54-second advantage over Janus van Kasteren in the T5 category.

The accident is the fifth death since the race moved to Saudi Arabia in 2020, and the 76th overall since the race was established in 1978.

Top stories

RT Features

The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev’s fascist
0:00
24:50
Trans surgery regrets
0:00
25:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies