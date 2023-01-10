icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2023 14:23
NFL star discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin will continue his recovery from a life-threatening injury in Buffalo
Damar Hamlin reacts after a missed Pittsburgh Steelers field goal during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 © Getty Images / Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the Cincinnati medical facility at which he was being treated after suffering cardiac arrest during a nationally televised NFL game a week ago.

Hamlin, 24, has been described as “doing well” just days after collapsing and his heart stopping following a heavy tackle against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

He received more than ten minutes of live-saving CPR on the field as his teammates looked on, many of them in tears, before he was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He awoke days later and communicated with medical staff and his family, as well as delivering a message to his Bills teammates via FaceTime, easing concerns that he may have developed serious brain damage during the incident.

There have been further positive developments with regard to Hamlin’s recovery after he was removed from a ventilator in the Ohio medical center, with doctors saying that they are “ecstatic” at how well he has responded to treatment.

Dr William Knight said that Hamlin was in good health, while another, Dr Timothy Pritts, said: “We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery”.

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” Hamlin tweeted on Monday.

Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.

The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world (and) more. Bigger than football!

He added in a separate message: “Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo.

The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!

Meanwhile, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor appeared emotional when he was informed during a press conference on Monday that Hamlin had been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

You know, that's unbelievable... That was not even a week ago,” he said.

God is great, he works miracles. This is certainly a miracle, no question.

You can’t say it enough, the people who responded on the scene game him his best chance to do this.”

