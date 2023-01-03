icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jan, 2023 16:58
Motorsport icon killed in snowmobile accident

Rally driver Ken Block has died aged 55
Ken Block during the World RX of Portugal 2017, at Montalegre International Circuit in Portugal on April 22, 2017 © Getty Images / Paulo Oliveira / DPI / NurPhoto via Getty Images

American motorsport star and prominent YouTuber Ken Block has died in a snowmobile accident at the age of 55.

A competitive rally driver, Block grew to prominence online for the “Gymkhana” video series on YouTube, in which he filmed himself taking part in daring motorsport feats, earning him two million subscribers and many several million views.

According to reports from local law enforcement, Block died in Wasatch County, Utah while driving a snowmobile up a steep slope. It upended and crashed down on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

The Wasatch County sheriff’s office said Block had been driving as part of a group but had become separated from the others at the time of the crash.

After making his debut as a competitive rally driver in 2005, Block quickly rose to prominence within the sport, earning Rally America’s Rookie of the Year honor in his debut season.

He would go on to win medals at the X Games, in addition to placing on the podium at the World Rallycross Championship.

Block was also known for competing in several other high-octane sports such as motocross, skateboarding and snowboarding.

However, it was perhaps his YouTube channel for which he became best known, as well as appearances in several EA Sports video games. The most recent video uploaded to Block’s YouTube channel was just three weeks ago.

He was a massive influence on everything he touched, including the global world of rallying,” the American Rally Association said in a statement on Facebook.

Block leaves behind his wife, Lucy, and three children.

