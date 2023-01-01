icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jan, 2023 18:34
NFL star arrested for fighting police officer during traffic stop

Gunshots were fired during a physical altercation between Cameron Batson and a police officer
Cameron Batson #16 of Atlanta Falcons during a training camp practice on July 28, 2022 © Getty Images / Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Cameron Batson, a wide receiver for NFL team the Atlanta Falcons, was shot at by a police officer on Saturday after a traffic stop turned into a physical scuffle and a foot chase.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Batson, 27, was pulled over at around 2am local time when he was observed to have been driving erratically and outside of his lane.

Per a police statement, a field sobriety test was conducted after which the police officers was satisfied that Batson was driving while intoxicated.

However, the sports star resisted when the officer attempted to arrest him and a physical altercation ensued during which the police officer’s firearm was discharged, though neither Batson nor the officer suffered gunshot injuries.

The report further indicates that the drunk-driving suspect got back into his car and attempted to flee the scene before crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Following a manhunt, Batson was apprehended a short time later – with both the athlete and the police officer requiring medical assistance.

No information as to the potential charges Batson is facing have been made available as of yet.

The Atlanta Falcons referenced the incident in a statement: “We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies.

“We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Former Texas Tech player Batson signed for the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and appeared in 27 games for the team, scoring two touchdowns.

In June 2022 he signed a deal with the Falcons.

