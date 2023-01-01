Police probing sexual assault allegations against Brazil football legend – media

Dani Alves is reportedly under investigation by Spanish authorities

Police in Spain are investigating allegations of sexual assault against former Barcelona player Dani Alves, according to a report by Spanish publication ABC.

The newspaper has named the Brazilian, 39, as a person of interest in the probe after a woman in a Barcelona nightclub reportedly identified Alves as being responsible for a sexual assault.

The footballer, who last month became the oldest Brazilian footballer to ever play at a World Cup, denies any allegations of wrongdoing.

According to further reports, Alves has yet to be questioned by police as the woman at the center of the claims has not formally made a complaint.

The alleged incident took place at the famous Barcelona nightspot, Sutton, a club which is well-known for hosting famous clientele and celebrities.

ABC reported that the incident allegedly took place on Friday morning, though subsequent statements by police have indicated that it occurred at approximately 5am local time on Saturday morning.

The Spanish publication states that the woman complained to friends that a man in the nightclub put his hand inside her underwear. She subsequently identified Alves as the alleged culprit.

Security staff on the premises were notified and protocols relating to allegations of sexual assaults were then actioned, including taking the woman to a private, safe room in the venue and immediately notifying the police.

“The Catalan police went to the venue and when the victim spoke to them about the incident, the supposed aggressor had already left the nightclub,” ABC reported.

“Contacted by this paper, the footballer’s entourage have denied the allegations.

“They insist the information is false, although Alves was inside the venue, albeit for a short space of time.”

A spokesperson for the Mossos d’Esquadra police confirmed that a probe is underway but refused to say whether Alves was involved.

“We are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a nightclub in Barcelona said to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday,” they said.

“The woman who made the allegation has been spoken to by police but she has yet to present a formal written complaint at a police station.”

Alves left Barcelona last summer before signing a one-year deal with Mexican side UNAM Pumas in July.

The defender, who is married to Spanish model Joana Sanz, is widely regarded as one of the best players in his position in football history.