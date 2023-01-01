icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jan, 2023 14:03
Spanish football ‘does nothing’ to combat racism, claims Real Madrid star

Vinicius Jr says racism remains a significant problem in Spanish football
Vini Jr. of Real Madrid in action during the game against Athletic Bilbao at King Abdullah Sports City on January 16, 2022 © Getty Images / Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

World Cup star Vinicius Jr has clashed with Spanish football authorities for what he claims is continued inaction against the scourge of racism within the sport.

The Brazilian playmaker, 22, appeared to be racially abused on several occasions by supporters during Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory away to Real Valladolid on Friday, just months after rival club Atletico Madrid issued a statement in September to condemn what was described as “unacceptable” chants aimed at the footballer.

Racists keep going to games and watching the greatest club in the world up close and La Liga continues to do nothing,” Vinicius said in the aftermath of Friday’s fixture.

I will carry on with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid. In the end the fault is mine.”

A spokesperson for La Liga addressed Vinicius Jr’s comments, reaffirming that “hate speech has no place” within Spanish football.

We are investigating [Friday’s] match and, as always in these cases, will work with the clubs and appropriate authorities to identify and prosecute anyone guilty of hate speech.

La Liga has detected videos uploaded to social networks of racist insults from a person, not from groups, and they will be charged as in previous cases.”

In October of 2021, Spanish football authorities reported alleged instances of racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr to the Spanish prosecutor's office.

However, on this occasion, Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, issued a furious response to Vinicius Jr to say that he objected to the claim that nothing was being done to combat racism.

In La Liga, we've been fighting against racism for years,” Tebas wrote on Twitter in response to Vinicius Jr.

It is unfortunate, unfair and not true to publish that La Liga doesn't do anything against racism. Inform yourself better.

We are at your disposal so that all together, we can go in the same direction.”

