icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Dec, 2022 15:21
HomeSport News

Al Nassr: Who are the Saudis paying record money for Ronaldo?

The Portuguese star has signed the biggest contract in football history as he moves to the Middle East
Al Nassr: Who are the Saudis paying record money for Ronaldo?
Al Nassr line up for a team photograph ahead of the kickoff of a recent match © Instagram / Instagram / alnassr_fc

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most prolific forwards in the history of football, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to play for Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr.

Ronaldo will be rewarded with an eye-watering sum reported to be in the region of €200 million per season ($214 million), signaling the beginning of the end of a career which enthralled and, for the latter period of his Manchester United tenure at least, infuriated some of his legion of fans. 

One would suspect that Ronaldo’s exit from European football was very much a ‘Plan B’ given that he turned down a similar offer from another Saudi club, Al Hilal, last summer.

But with his options apparently exhausted after a series of poor performances for Manchester United this season, as well as a subpar World Cup in the colors of Portugal, it would seem that football’s most famous name became an unaffordable luxury for most of Europe’s elite clubs. 

READ MORE: Ronaldo finalizes record-breaking Saudi move

Typical of the man, Ronaldo’s excommunication from European football comes with one very prominent silver lining – he can refer to himself as football’s best paid player, even on the eve of his 38th birthday.

But who exactly are Al Nassr, and what type of challenge will be waiting for Ronaldo when he pulls on their yellow jersey next month?

We take a look at the Portuguese icon’s new club, his teammates, and what he can expect in his two-and-a-half years in the Middle East.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023 FEATURE
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Chilling’: US Emboldened by Russia-Ukraine War to Confront China – Prof. Samuel Moyn
0:00
29:5
Uber Whistelblower
0:00
27:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies