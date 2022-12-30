icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian cricket star hospitalized after fireball car crash

Rishabh Pant was lucky to escape alive, local officials said
Images showed the wreckage of the crash in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. ©  AP Photo

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered head injuries in a “serious” car crash in the early hours of Friday morning, officials have said.

Pant, 25, was driving his Mercedes GLE when he collided with divider railings on the Delhi-Haridwar highway at around 5.30am local time, The Times of India reported, citing police.

The vehicle is said to have flipped several times before catching fire. Locals and police reportedly rushed to the scene and helped Pant move clear from the wreckage.

The wicketkeeper was transferred to hospital, where is “conscious and able to talk” but is being treated for injuries to his forehead, a hand, and right knee.

“The car he was driving was completely burnt. He is lucky to survive the severe accident,” local police superintendent Swapn Kishor Singh was quoted as saying.

Another police official said Pant may have fallen asleep at the wheel, according to the Times of India, although those claims were not immediately verified.

Pant is being treated for his injuries. ©  Twitter

Images were shared online showing Pant with a bloodied and bandaged head, while CCTV footage purportedly showed the crash and the immediate aftermath

Pant’s team, the Delhi Capitals, confirmed the incident in a social media message.

“Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee,” read a tweet from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Pant is a prominent star in his cricket-mad homeland. ©  Hannah Peters / Getty Images

Pant is known as one of the most entertaining wicketkeeper-batsmen in cricket.

He has an average of 43.67 in Test matches for India, which drops to 34.6 for one-day internationals (ODIs) and 34.61 for appearances in the domestic IPL.

Pant was part of the Indian team which defeated Bangladesh in their last Test match which concluded on December 25.

He hammered 93 runs in the first innings as India ran out winners by three wickets to seal the Series 2-0.      

