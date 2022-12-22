Messi agrees new PSG deal – media

The football icon’s first contract with the Ligue 1 club is set to expire next June

Qatar 2022 star Lionel Messi has an agreement in principle to extend his contract at Paris Saint Germain, according to the French media.

The 35-year-old is currently in high spirits after winning the World Cup with his country Argentina following a 4-2 penalty shootout win in the final over club teammate Kylian Mbappe and France on Sunday.

Reports claimed that Messi would decide his future after the tournament, with a return to boyhood club FC Barcelona, who he left for PSG on a free contract in 2021, also possible.

MARCA reported in mid-July that Messi’s camp, headed by his agent and father Jorge, were in talks for a contract extension.

🚨🇦🇷 Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. #PSGNo decision yet on leght of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon.Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. pic.twitter.com/upho1SCc7P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022

According to Le Parisien, however, these negotiations have been going on for the last four months and a verbal agreement was already in place in early December.

On Twitter, transfer market guru Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the agreement in principle.

The football news site Goal has reported that talks with Messi have moved swiftly since he lifted the World Cup trophy with Argentina on Sunday, but PSG have warned that nothing has been put into writing yet.

It is currently unknown for how long Messi will continue at the Parc des Princes, though some outlets have suggested the new deal will run until the end of the 2023/2024 season when Messi will be approaching 37 years of age, the age of his currently club-less generational rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

After this, or whenever his time at PSG comes to an end, Messi is expected to head to the MLS and star for David Beckham’s Inter Miami franchise.

Messi has previously described playing in the US as “a dream.” In 2024, it seems that Argentina will defend their 2021 Copa America crown won with Messi as captain, while La Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni hasn’t ruled out that his number ‘10’ will don the iconic shirt at the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

“I think it’s logical to save a spot for him when the next World Cup comes. There’s 26 spots, where’s the harm in saving a place for him if he wants to keep playing?” Scaloni said.

“He has earned the right of being able to decide what to do with his career and in the Argentina national team. He doesn’t have any scores to settle if he still had any, which for me he never did.”

Messi has vowed to carry on playing for Argentina as he wants to do so as a world champion. If he signs on for another season at PSG, however, it seems unlikely that he will return to FC Barcelona as a player before hanging up his boots for good.