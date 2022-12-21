Russian hurdles queen loses Olympic gold

Natalya Antyukh was punished after doping samples were re-analyzed

Russian athlete Natalya Antyukh has been stripped of the gold medal she won at the London 2012 Olympics after the conclusion of a doping investigation.

Antyukh was already serving a four-year ban after being cited in a probe by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

She had expected to be stripped of the 400m hurdles gold medal after an announcement from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in late October.

The AIU’s head Brett Clothier said that the body is committed to “clean and fair competition and results, even if a decade later.”

The AIU previously revealed that the 41-year-old would have all her results disqualified from July 15, 2012, to June 29, 2013, which included the London 2012 Olympics and the Moscow 2013 World Championships.

The AIU said that the punishment was due to Antyukh using a “prohibited substance/method” and cited charges based on data from the LIMS (laboratory informational management system).

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was involved in the decision to annul her results, according to TASS, which added that Antyukh has not appealed the steps.

In addition to her London 2012 medal, Antyukh previously lost her relay gold medal from the 2013 World Championships due to her WADA-imposed ban confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in April 2021.

Antyukh finished in first place in the women’s 400m hurdles at London 2012 with her 52.70 seconds time beating American rival Lashinda Demus into second.

The Czech Republic’s Zuzana Hejnova took home bronze, while Kaliese Spencer from Jamaica came fourth.

Due to Antyukh being stripped, Demus will be promoted to first place.

All three gold medals won by Russian athletes on the track at the London Games have now been rescinded due to the doping row.

In addition to Antyukh, Mariya Savinova and Yuliya Zaripova have been stripped of their gold medals in the 800m and 3,000m steeplechase respectively.

Antyukh still boasts silver and bronze medals from the 2004 Olympics, which remain unaffected by her punishment from the AIU, and retired in 2017.