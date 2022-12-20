icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2022 08:53
HomeSport News

Argentina worthy World Cup winners, says Putin

The Russian leader shared his thoughts on the thrilling final in Qatar
Argentina worthy World Cup winners, says Putin
Putin was present at the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow. ©  Foto Olimpik / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that he was among the millions around the world who watched the dramatic conclusion to Sunday’s World Cup final, where Argentina overcame France in a penalty shootout.

“As for the match, I watched it from the moment when the score was already 2-2,” Putin told reporters after a meeting with Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Monday.

“I watched extra time. Then, of course, I couldn’t resist calling the president [of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez] to congratulate him.”

Putin said Argentina is a true “football country” in every sense, adding that the population “love their players, including the leaders. I think they deserved this victory.”

Argentina wins World Cup READ MORE: Argentina wins World Cup

The Russian president praised both teams for producing a thrilling contest at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Argentina had appeared home and dry with a 2-0 lead approaching the last ten minutes of the match, only for France to hit back with two goals in the space of two minutes from star striker Kylian Mbappe.

Argentine captain Lionel Messi put his team back in front in injury time, only for Mbappe to equalize again to take the game to penalties.

It was to be Argentina’s day as they prevailed 4-2 over the defending champions in the shootout.

“Both teams played brilliantly, so I must say a big thank you to them,” added Putin.

“There was such drama, they fought until the very last second. They fought very worthily. But the strongest [team] won.”

READ MORE: Putin congratulates Argentina

Argentina’s victory in Qatar was their third World Cup triumph in total, following successes in 1978 and 1986.

Captain Messi finally emulated the late Diego Maradona by leading the country to a long-awaited title, sparking jubilant scenes among the large Argentinian contingent in Qatar and millions more back home in South America.

Putin had been in attendance at the previous World Cup final held in Moscow in 2018, when France defeated Croatia to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
African anger over unequal climate responsibility
0:00
26:14
Changing education standards: America declines, the world rises
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies