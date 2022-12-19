icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Dec, 2022 10:28
HomeSport News

Argentina goes wild after World Cup glory (VIDEO)

Thousands flocked to celebrate the team’s success

Overjoyed Argentinians took to the streets in their thousands on Sunday as they celebrated wildly after Lionel Messi led the team to the title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina ended a 36-year wait for football’s biggest prize, defeating defending champions France on penalties at the Lusail Stadium after a pulsating game had ended 3-3.

The winning spot kick was struck by defender Gonzalo Montiel at just before 9pm local time in Qatar – triggering raucous celebrations thousands of miles away in South America.

Footage showed the streets of Buenos Aires flooded with masses of fans, many of whom were decked out in the traditional national team colors of sky blue and white.

© Ruptly

Banners were displayed featuring late Argentina football icon Diego Maradona, who before Sunday had been the last man from his country to lead the team to World Cup glory.

Incredible drone footage showed the scenes around the famous Obelisco landmark surrounded by thousands of fans in downtown Buenos Aires.   

© Ruptly

Celebrations continued into the night with fireworks illuminating the sky as the football-mad nation marked its third triumph at the biggest tournament in the sport, following successes in 1978 and 1986.

© Ruptly

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sri Lanka in turmoil
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: A house divided
0:00
25:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies