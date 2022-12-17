icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Dec, 2022 15:06
Football match abandoned after fans attack goalkeeper (VIDEO)

An Australian A-League game turned sour after supporters invaded the pitch
A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by team mates after fans stormed the pitch © Getty Images / Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The Australian A-League derby match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned on Saturday after fans invaded the pitch and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover.

Glover, 24, was attacked in the 22nd minute after fans entered the pitch from behind his goal. He was struck on the head with a metal bucket, leaving him with a bloody injury.

The player likely suffered a concussion in the incident, his club said in a statement.

Referee Alex King was also injured in the fracas, with the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) adding in their own statement that he “found himself engulfed by fans” during the violent scenes.

However, the APL did not elaborate on the extent of King’s injuries.

The game was initially suspended before being abandoned amid ongoing concerns for players’ safety had it been resumed. Former Manchester United star Nani was among the players ushered down the tunnel amid the chaos.

Supporters of both clubs had planned a 20th minute walkout from the stadium in protest at APL plans to award the rights for the showpiece A-League Grand Final fixture to Sydney for the next three years.

But the protest took a turn soon after flares were thrown and fans stormed the pitch. Reports indicated that the violence began after Glover threw a flare that had landed near him back towards supporters while City were leading the match 1-0.

A statement from Football Australia indicated that “strong sanctions” would be handed down as a result of the violence.

Such behavior has no place in Australian football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately,” it added.

