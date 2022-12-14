Drone footage captures massive Argentina World Cup celebrations (VIDEO)

Fans gathered in their thousands to celebrate the team’s passage to the final in Qatar

Thousands of fans flocked onto the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday after the Argentinian national team secured a place in the final of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Captain Lionel Messi was again inspirational as Argentina saw off Croatia 3-0 at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi scored a penalty while 22-year-old forward Julian Alvarez struck twice in a comprehensive win La Albiceleste.

Argentina will play a sixth World Cup final in their history on Sunday, when they face either defending champions France or African sensations Morocco.

Fans thronged the streets of central Buenos Aires, including near the famous Obelisco, to mark the achievement and partied into the night.

Drone footage captured the mass celebrations, including flares and fireworks being set off.

There were reports from local media of police deploying tear gas to control the crowds as barriers were erected along a section of the Corrientes avenue.

The Argentine team have also enjoyed fervent support in Qatar – as evidenced by the large and vociferous number of their fans inside the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking to video agency Ruptly after the game, one fan backed to go all the way, vowing: “We are ready to win the World Cup that Messi deserves.”

Messi’s first-half penalty goal against Croatia was his fifth strike at the World Cup, putting him level in the Golden Boot race with France’s Kylian Mbappe.

Messi also produced a sensational assist for Argentina’s third goal, twisting and turning on the right flanks before surging into the box and setting up Alvarez.

Messi, 35, reiterated after the game that Sunday’s final will likely be his last ever appearance at the World Cup, as he bids to emulate Diego Maradona by leading the country to a first title at the tournament since 1986.