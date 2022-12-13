icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Dec, 2022 10:09
HomeSport News

Russia fully prepared to host major events – football official

Alexey Sorokin says his country remains a ‘reliable partner’ for FIFA and UEFA
Russia fully prepared to host major events – football official
Russia welcomed the FIFA World Cup in 2018. ©  Ulrik Pedersen / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russia remains ready to welcome major tournaments as soon as the current sanctions levied by FIFA and UEFA are lifted, according to football official Alexey Sorokin.

The world and European football governing bodies have banned Russian teams from their competitions at all levels because of the conflict in Ukraine, as well as removing the right for Russia to host events.

Russia has a recent track record of successfully holding major football showpieces – including the 2018 FIFA World Cup and seven matches as part of the UEFA 2020 European Championships.

Sorokin was head of the local organizing committee for both tournaments, and vowed that his country could do the same once the current restrictions are removed.

“Of course we’ll be able to hold [major events], people aren’t going anywhere, just like the infrastructure. The potential is as it was – and will remain,” Sorokin told RIA Novosti in Qatar, where he has been assisting with the organization of the ongoing World Cup.

UEFA settles debts with Russia – official READ MORE: UEFA settles debts with Russia – official

“The main difficulty lies in the sporting aspect. Our teams need to play, we’re talking not only about the main national team, but about all levels. 

“I have no doubt about the safety of our ability to do something and continue to be a reliable partner of FIFA and UEFA, as we have repeatedly shown. 

“We proved that we can lend a hand when, for example, during Euro 2020 we played three matches more than planned. 

“There are many such stories. The question is how long politics will have an impact on sports.”

As a result of UEFA sanctions, Russia was stripped of the right to host the 2022 Champions League final, which was due to be held in St. Petersburg in May.

The match was moved to Paris, where it was marred by the police treatment of visiting fans.  

Russia also expressed interest in bidding for the 2028 or 2032 editions of the European Championships, although UEFA rejected that possibility.

The sanctions against Russia have fueled speculation that the Russian Football Union (RFU) could switch from UEFA to its Asian counterpart, the AFC.

READ MORE: Russia to discuss potential Asian football move – official

Sorokin was coy when asked about that possibility.

“These ideas are hovering in the air, mainly thanks to the efforts of [journalists], because I haven’t heard anything official about this,” he said.  

“But it’s natural that everyone is thinking about ways out of the current situation. My personal opinion is that it is necessary to analyze all the ways, because teams can’t stop playing for a long time. 

“It will kill football, which everyone understands – I hope not only in our country.” 

Kremlin comments on Russian songs at World Cup (VIDEO) READ MORE: Kremlin comments on Russian songs at World Cup (VIDEO)

On the eve of the World Cup in Qatar, Sorokin said that hundreds of Russians were involved in the organization of the tournament – with many passing on their expertise and experience from the event four years ago.

Sorokin said that despite international tensions elsewhere, “none of my colleagues felt any isolationism or bias.”

“A team of sports experts has gathered here, to one degree or another everyone shares the conviction that sport should be outside of politics,” said Sorokin.

“The whole team is united by one goal – the organization of a wonderful championship. This is how this work was done. 

“Indeed, there was no political coloring, in all organizations there was a working and constructive atmosphere.”

Top stories

RT Features

Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Climate Change & Farming Protests
0:00
27:8
Cozying up to war? Unal Cevikoz, the former Turkish ambassador to Great Britain & Azerbaijan
0:00
29:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies