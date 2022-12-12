Kadyrov targets UFC president in title fight row

The Chechen leader feels Magomed Ankalaev was robbed at UFC 282

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has questioned UFC president Dana White’s integrity after reacting to a controversial draw involving Russian fighter Magomed Ankalaev in the main event at UFC 282 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Dagestani contender Ankalaev used the wrestling skills his region is famous for to dominate the latter stages of his fight against Polish rival Jan Blachowicz.

Despite this, the light heavyweight title both men were fighting for remained vacant after the championship bout ended in a controversial split decision draw – with Blachowicz lifting his Russian foe’s hand after the final bell rang and seeming to admit defeat.

Joining other voices such as UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and heavyweight ruler Francis Ngannou, Kadyrov voiced his opinion that Ankalaev should clearly have been awarded the victory.

In message on his Telegram account, Kadyrov made straight for UFC president White.

“Dana White, what happened to you?” Kadyrov asked.

“You were a normal, principled man, and today you took the championship belt out of the ring without handing it to the clear winner.

“Or has politics entered the UFC ring and requires you to referee dirty? It's a sport, Dana. Be honest.

“Take an example from Mairbek Khasiev (in the ACA league), who stops any juggling in the league, any bias, demanding objectivity and not mixing sports with politics,” Kadyrov suggested.

“Hey, Dana White, where are you going? Save the face of the championship, your own face. Admit your mistake, give the belt to the real winner, and apologize for this show. Save your championship's reputation.”

Partly responding to White, who called the title fight “terrible,” Blachowicz took to Twitter on Monday to “reiterate something.”

“First – I honestly don't think the fight was terrible at all. Second – I don't feel I've won but neither that I lost. A draw was fair,” wrote the Pole.

Let me reiterate something. First - I honestly don't think the fight was terrible at all. Second - I don't feel I've won but neither that I lost. A draw was fair. 1/2 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) December 12, 2022

End result - One dude cried and talked about his supposed injuries, another dude showed that honor can be and still is upheld in this game. I'm glad the fans see it and appreciate it for what it is. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) December 12, 2022

“End result – One dude cried and talked about his supposed injuries, another dude showed that honor can be and still is upheld in this game.

“I'm glad the fans see it and appreciate it for what it is,” he added.

Thanks to the draw, Blachowicz and Ankalaev have both had to rejoin the queue for a shot at the 205lbs crown, which either Glover Teixeira or Jamahal Hill could claim after White immediately ordered a fight between the pair for UFC 283 in Brazil next month.