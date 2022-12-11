icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Dec, 2022 20:11
Ronaldo admits World Cup dream has ended

The football icon addressed Portugal’s exit from the tournament on Instagram
Ronaldo admits World Cup dream has ended
Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed Portugal's Qatar 2022 exit on Instagram © Lars Baron/Getty Images © Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dream has come to an end as confessed by the legendary five-time Ballon d’Or winner on Instagram following Portugal’s World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Morocco on Saturday.

The Portuguese lost 1-0 to their underdog opponent at Qatar 2022, with Ronaldo starting on the bench before failing to make an impact in the second half as Morocco became the first African and Arab nation to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Ronaldo was seen leaving the pitch in tears. At age 37, he appears to have accepted that the ongoing edition of the FIFA showpiece tournament could be his last.

“Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of an international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream,” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the five occasions that I scored in World Cups over 16 years, [it was] always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people.

“I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my face away from the fight and I never gave up on that dream.”

Ronaldo added that “unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended,” but that it is not worth reacting with a hot head to the result.

“I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant.

“I was always one more person fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country,” he vowed.

Portugal coach has no regrets on Ronaldo snub READ MORE: Portugal coach has no regrets on Ronaldo snub

“For now, there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted... Now, it’s time to be a good advisor and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions,” Ronaldo concluded.

Currently without a club, Ronaldo has not indicated that he will retire from international football altogether and may still have plans to feature at the Euros in Germany in 2024.

