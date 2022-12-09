Portuguese media double down on Ronaldo mutiny claims

Reports indicated that Ronaldo threatened to quit the World Cup

Portuguese newspaper Record says it stands by its sources after reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal’s World Cup camp after being dropped ahead of his team’s knockout tie with Switzerland.

Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s 6-1 drubbing of Switzerland in the last 16 on Tuesday, with his replacement, the 21-year-old Benfica star Goncalo Ramos, scoring a hat-trick in the absence of the former Manchester United striker.

Citing sources in the Portuguese camp, Record reported that Ronaldo threatened to abandon the World Cup squad after he was dropped from the first team, and following what was described as a “heated” confrontation with boss Fernando Santos.

However, the Portuguese FA quickly issued a full-throated denial of the claims, stating that the superstar footballer “builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team”.

But Record has hit back and reiterated its claims that Ronaldo discussed leaving Qatar, in what the publication described as an “outburst” from the Portuguese captain ahead of the Switzerland game.

It added, though, that the 37-year-old did not “go from door to door saying that he wanted to leave.”

Instead, the newspaper alleged that Ronaldo raised his potential exit to Santos, only to withdraw the threat soon after – and that he had come to terms with the decision by the time kick-off arrived in the crunch last 16 tie.

It added that Ronaldo has allegedly been the source of considerable tension in the Portugal camp, not least down to how his personal assistant, Ricky Regufe, appears to have become an unofficial member of the Portugal staff – a man described as having “excessive influence” over Ronaldo since he began advising the star in 2018.

The Portugal squad, Record states, “do not understand the reason” for Regufe’s inclusion in the camp, with others said to have questioned his role with the Ronaldo and the squad.

Another source of internal squabble is thought to be the fact that Ronaldo was permitted to bring a guest into the camp, an opportunity not afforded to any other squad member.

Portugal next play Morocco in the quarterfinal on Saturday, with all eyes set to be on Ronaldo and manager Santos when the starting lineups are confirmed an hour or so before kick-off.