Spain stunned in shootout as Morocco make history in Qatar

The North Africans are into the last eight of a World Cup for the first time ever

Morocco secured place in the World Cup quarterfinals with a penalty shootout victory against Spain in Qatar, marking the first time ever that the North Africans have reached the last eight of the tournament.

After the teams could not be separated by a goalless 90 minutes and extra time, Morocco downed their rivals from the spot, winning the shootout 3-0 thanks to a pair of saves from goalkeeper Bono and some woeful Spanish efforts.

With history beckoning, it was Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi who stepped up to coolly dink the winning penalty down the middle.

Spain paid the price for not converting their possession into goals during the game, and the penalty efforts from Luis Enrique’s team – combined with superb goalkeeping from Morocco’s Bono – consigned the 2010 World Cup winners to another meek exit.

The shootout had begun with Abdelhamid Sabiri tucking home the opening penalty for Morocco, before Pablo Sarabia struck the post for Spain.

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech then drilled his penalty down the middle, before a tame effort from Carlos Soler was gratefully saved by Moroccan stopper Bono.

Unai Simon kept Spain’s chances alive by guessing the right way to save from Badr Benoun, but Barcelona veteran Sergio Busquets then placed another tame effort for Bono to palm away.

Hakimi calmy slotted home to spark jubilation among the Atlas Lions and their formidable support inside the stadium and within the surrounding area.

Morocco will meet the winners of the last-16 fixture between Portugal and Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Saturday, marking new territory for the North Africans.

A Spanish team mixing the talent of precocious playmakers such as Gavi and Pedri and older heads such as Busquets will have to regroup, potentially without Enrique at the helm, as they contemplate more major tournament disappointment following the golden years of 2008 to 2012.

Spain had started against Morocco by imposing their passing game – drawing deafening boos from the Moroccan faithful in the stands – but the Europeans fashioned few chances of note across the 90 minutes.

Morocco’s best opportunity came shortly before half time when Nayef Aguerd headed over from a Sofiane Boufal cross.

With a low block installed by the North Africans, Hakimi and Ziyech continued to look like their best outlets on the counter-attack.

The pattern of Spanish possession continued in the second half as Enrique introduced Alvaro Morata in a bid to break the deadlock.

The Atletico Madrid forward headed over at the back post in injury time, before Moroccan goalkeeper Bono pushed away an inviting free-kick from Dani Olmo that evaded everyone inside the box.

Into extra time, and Spain were approaching a staggering 80% of possession but continued to be frustrated.

At the other end, substitute Walid Cheddira had a golden chance to win it when he slipped free inside the box, but his side-footed effort was saved by the legs of Simon.

The shootout saw Spain wilt and Morocco keep their cool as the hand of history beckoned Walid Regragui’s team into a historic date in Qatar on Saturday.