icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Dec, 2022 21:07
HomeSport News

Messi scores in landmark match as Argentina advance

The Argentine captain scored his 789th goal in his 1,000th game
Messi scores in landmark match as Argentina advance
Lionel Messi scored for Argentina against Australia at the Qatar 2022 World Cup © Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images © Getty Images

Lionel Messi was on target in his 1,000th match as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar. 

In a packed Al-Rayyan Stadium that felt like a home venue for Messi's country due to fervent blue and white support, the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored the opening goal on 35 minutes after a quiet opening half hour.

Messi's 789th career goal was scored in typical fashion and had him surpass compatriot idol Diego Maradona with the most successful strikes at the World Cup. 

It saw the 35-year-old cut in from the right wing and make his way into the box where he took a touch after receiving the ball back from Nicolas Otamendi and drilled home with his left foot. 

Approaching the hour mark in the second half, Julian Alvarez pounced on a goalkeeping blunder and doubled Argentina's lead when Mathew Ryan tried dribbling a backpass past Rodrigo De Paul and the ball spilled out to him. 

With less than a quarter of an hour to spare, Craig Goodwin gave the overperforming Socceroos hope by halving the deficit with a shot that received a huge deflection and was credited as an Enzo Fernandez own goal.

Shortly after, Aziz Behich went on an amazing slalom run Messi would have been proud of.

Dribbling past three or four men with ease, the Australian defender was finally halted by Lisandro Martinez with a perfectly timed slide tackle. 

Replacing goalscorer Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez fluffed a pair of chances to put the tie beyond doubt for two-time winners La Albiceleste.

In the seventh minute of stoppage time, Garang Kuol came close to equalizing and was denied by a quick-thinking Emiliano Martinez, who blocked his shot with a well-placed left arm in the box.

It proved to be the last move of the match, with the full-time whistle sending Australia home. 

Argentina celebrated by joining in terrace chants with their masses of fans, and have now set up a date with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Top stories

RT Features

The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Alastair Crooke: Europe a total vassal of the US, destroying itself over Ukraine-Russia war! (E1123)
0:00
29:18
The billion dollar man
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies