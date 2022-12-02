Pele sends message to fans amid health fears

The football icon’s health has been the subject of discussion following a recent hospital visit

Football legend Pele has told fans that his recent admission to hospital was a regularly-scheduled monthly visit amid ongoing health concerns for the former World Cup winner.

Pele, 82, was admitted to Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital on Wednesday with what was described as “general swelling” more than a year after having surgery to remove a tumor from his colon.

It was also reported that the former footballer was experiencing cardiac issues, and that he had not been reacting satisfactorily to chemotherapy treatments.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, quickly moved to allay concerns on Wednesday, writing on Instagram that there had been no sudden deterioration in Pele’s health.

“There is no emergency or new dire prediction,” she wrote. “He is in the hospital regulating medication.”

And on late on Thursday, Pele’s Instagram account published a message from the legendary goalscorer to thank fans for their “good vibes,” as well as thanking Qatari officials for a tribute to him which was displayed during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit,” the message reads.

“It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!”

Pele has had several health concerns in recent years. In late 2017 he was pictured in a wheelchair alongside Diego Maradona and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw in Moscow. He would collapse a month later, with exhaustion being blamed.

He had surgery to remove kidney stones in 2019, with his son reporting in 2020 that Pele was at the time unable to walk independently and that he was reluctant to leave his home.

Pele is considered to be one of the finest footballers of all time. He remains Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer with 77 goals in 92 games, and is one of only four players to have scored at four separate World Cups.