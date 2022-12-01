icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Dec, 2022 12:30
Suarez branded ‘devil’ ahead of Ghana grudge match

Uruguay play the Africans in Qatar on Friday – 12 years after their explosive last World Cup clash
Suarez faced the media ahead of the crucial World Cup game. ©  Tullio Puglia / FIFA via Getty Images

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez has refused to apologize for his infamous handball against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup, as the two nations prepare to do battle again in Qatar on Friday.

Suarez was involved in one of the most contentious moments in World Cup history when he prevented a certain Ghana goal by deliberately punching the ball off the line during the dying moments of extra-time in their quarterfinal in South Africa 12 years ago.

Suarez was sent off for the act, but Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan missed the subsequent spot kick before Uruguay went on to defeat the Africans in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinal.

Suarez was hailed as a hero by his teammates and countrymen after the game for an act which has split opinion among football fans ever since.

The 2010 handball from Suarez is one of the most infamous moments in World Cup history. ©  Michael Steele / Getty Images

On Friday, Ghana will be eyeing revenge as they face Uruguay and Suarez in a Group H clash in Qatar – with both nations in the running for a spot in the last 16.

On the eve of the match, it was put to Suarez by a Ghanian journalist at a press conference that many people in the African country consider the forward to be the “devil himself” because of the handball.  

“I don’t apologize about that, I took the handball, but the Ghana player missed the penalty,” replied the 35-year-old striker.

“I’d apologize if I injured a player or took a red card for this, but I took a red card (for the handball). It wasn’t my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty.

“You see the player who missed the penalty, he said he would do the same,” Suarez added.

Heading into Friday’s crunch encounter at Al Janoub Stadium, Ghana lie above Uruguay in the Group H standings with three points to their opponent’s one.

Ghana began their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 defeat to Portugal, but bounced back with a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea.

Uruguay drew 0-0 with South Korea in their opening game, before suffering a 2-0 loss to Portugal.

The Portuguese are already guaranteed a place in the knockout stages in Qatar with two wins from their two games so far.  

