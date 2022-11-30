icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Nov, 2022 19:19
HomeSport News

Boxer Canelo offers apologies after Messi threat

The Mexican world champion was furious following his country’s World Cup defeat by Argentina
Boxer Canelo offers apologies after Messi threat
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez speaks during a press conference on November 16, 2022 in Mexico City © Getty Images / Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Mexican boxing world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has apologized after he threatened footballer Lionel Messi online following his country’s 2-0 defeat against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Canelo reacted furiously after footage emerged on social media of Messi appearing to step on and wipe the floor of his team's dressing room with a Mexican jersey following last week’s football match between the two nations, prompting the veteran boxer to issue a thinly-veiled threat to the iconic forward.

He better pray to God that I don't find him!!” Canelo wrote on social media in response to the footage.

Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico!

Canelo’s comments prompted numerous rebukes from influential Argentines, including UFC welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio who stepped in to defend Messi – and even challenge the multiple-time champ to a fight.

But with the dust now settled and calmer heads having prevailed, Canelo took to social media on Wednesday to offer an apology for his comments and said that it was his turn to take an online bashing on the chin.

These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina,” he wrote in Spanish, in a message published to his official Instagram account.

Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn.

I wish both teams much success in their matches today and here we will continue supporting Mexico until the end.”

Both Messi and Canelo, though, could end up happy come close of play in Wednesday's fixtures at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with a win for Argentina against Poland and the same for Mexico in their clash against Saudi Arabia ensuring that both teams will progress to the knockout stages.

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Energy, HOME EDITION: Point of no return
0:00
28:0
Nationalism Debate, Part 2 – The economy
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies