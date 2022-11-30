Russian star secures NHL record (VIDEO)

Alex Ovechkin has bypassed NHL legend Wayne Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin’s two goals for the Washington Capitals in Tuesday's 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks was enough for the Russian star to surge past the iconic Wayne Gretzky with the most road goals scored in NHL history.

The 37-year-old Moscow native tied Gretzky’s record of 402 goals scored in away games in the first period after he latched on to the puck following an error by Quinn Hughes before he claimed the record as his own with a good finish from the top-left circle to make the score 2-0.

His opening goal also tied the all-time record at 135 for the most game-opening goals, an accolade he now shares with the retired Czech Jaromir Jagr, with his second putting him at 793 strikes in his career – just eight goals behind Gordie Howe for second place in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin's (@ovi8) second of the game is his 403rd goal on the road — officially passing @WayneGretzky for first all time for most road goals! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/2Njdbx7uQ7 — NHL (@NHL) November 30, 2022

However, Ovechkin’s 793 career goals still lags behind Gretzky in the all-time goalscoring stakes, with the consensus greatest ever hockey player still in the lead with 894 goals in his Hall of Fame career.

The Russian now also has 160 multi-goal games in his NHL career, second again only to Gretzky, who has 189.

“It's always nice when you beat the Great One,” Ovechkin said afterwards of Gretzky.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of milestone it is. It's history.

“It seems like we always have fun on the road, spend time more together, and I think everybody enjoys it.”

Ovechkin’s achievement was also noted by his teammate Dylan Strome, who added that anytime a player puts himself in the conversation with someone about the stature of Wayne Gretzky, it deserves attention.

“Anytime you pass Wayne Gretzky in anything, it deserves a standing ovation, which he got,” said Strome.