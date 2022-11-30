icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Nov, 2022 13:08
HomeSport News

Russian star secures NHL record (VIDEO)

Alex Ovechkin has bypassed NHL legend Wayne Gretzky
Russian star secures NHL record (VIDEO)
Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals prepares to throw out the first pitch of Game Four of the National League Division Series © Getty Images / Will Newton/Getty Images

Alex Ovechkin’s two goals for the Washington Capitals in Tuesday's 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks was enough for the Russian star to surge past the iconic Wayne Gretzky with the most road goals scored in NHL history.

The 37-year-old Moscow native tied Gretzky’s record of 402 goals scored in away games in the first period after he latched on to the puck following an error by Quinn Hughes before he claimed the record as his own with a good finish from the top-left circle to make the score 2-0.

His opening goal also tied the all-time record at 135 for the most game-opening goals, an accolade he now shares with the retired Czech Jaromir Jagr, with his second putting him at 793 strikes in his career – just eight goals behind Gordie Howe for second place in NHL history.

However, Ovechkin’s 793 career goals still lags behind Gretzky in the all-time goalscoring stakes, with the consensus greatest ever hockey player still in the lead with 894 goals in his Hall of Fame career.

The Russian now also has 160 multi-goal games in his NHL career, second again only to Gretzky, who has 189.

It's always nice when you beat the Great One,” Ovechkin said afterwards of Gretzky.

It doesn’t matter what kind of milestone it is. It's history.

It seems like we always have fun on the road, spend time more together, and I think everybody enjoys it.”

Ovechkin’s achievement was also noted by his teammate Dylan Strome, who added that anytime a player puts himself in the conversation with someone about the stature of Wayne Gretzky, it deserves attention.

Anytime you pass Wayne Gretzky in anything, it deserves a standing ovation, which he got,” said Strome.

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Energy, HOME EDITION: Point of no return
0:00
28:0
Nationalism Debate, Part 2 – The economy
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies