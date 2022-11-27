icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2022 13:32
HomeSport News

Ronaldo offered mammoth Middle Eastern deal – media

The Portuguese forward is without a team after leaving Manchester United
Ronaldo offered mammoth Middle Eastern deal – media
Ronaldo is currently captaining Portugal in Qatar. ©  Sarah Stier / FIFA via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a $225 million deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, according to a report by CBS. The 37-year-old is looking for a new club after his contract at Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent earlier in November.

According to the US news outlet, Al Nassr are ready to pay Ronaldo $75 million a year in a three-year contract that would see him playing into his 40s.

Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United came to an end with an explosive TV interview with Piers Morgan in which the footballer criticized numerous figures at Old Trafford, including manager Erik ten Hag and US owners the Glazer family. 

According to CBS Sports, the Riyadh-based Al Nassr hope that Ronaldo “will be keen to break new ground” and move to the Middle East once he has completed his World Cup campaign with Portugal in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

Ronaldo had already sought to force an exit from Manchester United ahead of the new season in the hopes of playing Champions League football, before things came to a head with his incendiary interview with Morgan.

Ronaldo confirmed to Morgan that he had already snubbed an offer from Saudi Arabia during the summer – reportedly worth around £300 million ($360 million) from Al-Hilal.

CBS says that the move from nine-time Saudi champions Al Nassr is “the only formal contract offered” to Ronaldo since he parted ways with United.

Ronaldo was on target from the penalty spot as Portugal opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

The strike made Ronaldo the first men’s player to score at five editions of the World Cup finals, and extended his record international tally to 118 goals.

Portugal next play Group H rivals Uruguay on Monday at Lusail Stadium, before taking on South Korea on Friday at Education City Stadium.  

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reversed fortunes? Gilbert Doctorow, international affairs analyst
0:00
28:57
Africa Facebook / Apartheid
0:00
25:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies