icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Nov, 2022 15:31
HomeSport News

Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal as Poland sink Saudis

The striker was on target as his team won for the first time in Qatar
Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal as Poland sink Saudis
Lewandowski scored for the first time in five World Cup games. ©  David S. Bustamante / Soccrates / Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet for the first time in a World Cup match as the forward helped Poland to a 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia in Qatar on Saturday.

Lewandowski struck in the 82nd minute of the match at Education City Stadium, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to slot the ball past Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais.

One of the most prolific forwards of his generation, the 34-year-old Lewandowski had not previously made his mark in four appearances at the World Cup finals – including three games at the Russia 2018 tournament.

The goal was his 77th in 136 appearances in Polish national team colors, matching the mark set by Pele for Brazil and moving Lewandowski into joint 10th place on the all-time men’s international list.

Poland had taken the lead through Piotr Zielinski in the first half following smart work from Lewandowski, who kept the ball alive on the goal line before feeding it back to Zielinski to drive it in from just outside the six-yard box.

After their sensational opening game win against Argentina, the Saudis continued to give a good account of themselves and spurned a golden chance to go in level at the break when they were awarded a penalty after Saleh Al Shehri was brought down in the box.

A VAR check confirmed contact from Krystian Bielik, but striker Salem Al Dawsari’s spot kick was saved by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who brilliantly parried a rebound effort from Mohammed Al Burayk over the crossbar.

RT
Szczesny pulled off a brilliant double save to deny the Saudis an equalizer. ©  Salih Zeki Fazlioglu / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Marshaled by the charismatic Herve Renard on the touchline, the Saudis continued to press in the second half, but were fortunate to escape when Poland twice hit the woodwork – first when Arkadiusz Milik rattled the crossbar with a header, and then when Lewandowski directed an effort onto the post.

But the Poland captain did make it two with his strike inside the last 10 minutes – and the Barcelona forward could have added to his total were it not for a save from Al Owais when one-on-one.

The win is Poland’s first in Qatar, and follows their 0-0 opening draw with Mexico – a match in which Lewandowski had missed a penalty.

The Poles have four points from two matches in Group C, with the Saudis remaining on three points.

Later on Saturday, Lionel Messi and Argentina will aim to atone for their opening game shock when they play Mexico at the Lusail Stadium.

The final round of Group C matches takes place on Wednesday, when Saudi Arabia play Mexico and Poland meet Argentina.  

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa Facebook / Apartheid
0:00
25:58
CrossTalk: Nato vs. the World
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies