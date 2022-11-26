Ovechkin edges closer to NHL landmark

The Russian scored in the Washington Capitals’ win against the Calgary Flames

Alexander Ovechkin is just ten goals away from catching Canadian icon Gordie Howe in second place on the all-time NHL scoring list, after the Russian had a goal and an assist in the Washington Capitals’ 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday night.

Ovechkin scored goal number 791 of his NHL career in the third period at the Capital One Arena, making the most of a power play by firing a wrist shot past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom from the left circle.

Ovechkin, 37, is closing in on Howe’s tally of 801 goals in second place in the all-time NHL records, with Wayne Gretzky top of the charts on 894.

The goal on Friday was Ovechkin’s 11th of the season, while he has also registered 10 assists.

Russian forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was also on target for the Capitals, scoring the team’s second goal after T.J. Oshie had got them underway in the opening period.

The Capitals have now won two straight after snapping a four-game losing streak, and next travel to Metropolitan Division leaders the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.