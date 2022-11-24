McGregor attacks Rogan and Khabib in latest tirade

The Irishman has once again taken aim at his heated Russian rival – this time dragging in UFC pundit Rogan

Irish UFC star Conor McGregor couldn’t get it done in the cage against Russian rival Khabib Nurmagomedov when they met in the culmination of their heated feud in October 2018, but has taken to Twitter to offer his latest thoughts on the fight that he lost by fourth-round submission.

The showdown inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas came after a protracted war of words between the two lightweight superstars, with Khabib having the last word when he forced McGregor to submit after dominating large portions of the fight.

The fractious nature of their rivalry continued after the final bell, when Nurmagomedov jumped from the cage to attack members of McGregor’s entourage, while members of Khabib’s team entered the cage to confront the Dubliner.

And judging by the salvo of tweets issued by McGregor while apparently rewatching the fight overnight, it is a contest which still grates the Irishman for a variety of reasons.

McGregor appeared to take particular exception to the commentary of the fight provided by Joe Rogan, as he addressed the UFC analyst’s calling of the fight – including explaining the motives behind one (illegal) knee strike he delivered during the bout.

I call this knee strike “the springbok” Remember reebok? Ye well this is springbok. You ever see a springbok jump? We’ll just have a look at that knee springbok into this eye sock hahahaja I’m the goat of unseen shots. That’s without question. God bless the dead. https://t.co/usFrX7lUe7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

This is a springbok, I’m just after makin’ them. Springboks are made now ye. pic.twitter.com/cu1gnX3Trl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

“I call this knee strike 'the springbok’” he wrote of the animal predominantly native to South and West Africa while describing his knee strike against Nurmagomedov, along with a subsequent tweet of the animal in action and a video clip of the bout.

“Remember reebok? Ye well this is springbok. You ever see a springbok jump? We’ll just have a look at that knee springbok into this eye sock hahahaja I’m the goat of unseen shots. That’s without question. God bless the dead."

@joerogan proper Twelve blow the jaw off you stick to that other gick boondock head pic.twitter.com/7UkBU6abnf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2022

McGregor also took aim at Joe Rogan’s statement that the knee strike was banned by the laws of mixed martial arts.

“That was an illegal knee on the head of a grounded opponent,” McGregor said in audio messaged delivered on Twitter.

“Shut up, Joe. You little fool, you. What are you talking about? Smash this and smash that? What was smashed was my knee into his f*cking eye socket, yeah? Sh*t. ‘That’s a knee to a grounded opponent’. Call the cops. F*cking tick, you.”

Actually you know what I don’t want to fight the smellbag there are way better fights out there but let it be known the biggest wet the bed in fighting history is what this guy is. Think of the magnitude this fight wound have. Absolute bottler you are. Father gonna slap you 100% — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

McGregor’s late-night Twitter rampage follows a similar one he posted several days ago after Khabib appeared to borrow McGregor’s infamous "we're here to take over" line when describing the recent success of his teammates Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov, prompting McGregor to again call for a rematch with Khabib who has since retired from MMA.

However, in another message McGregor appeared to change his course.

"Actually you know what I don’t want to fight the smellbag," he wrote.

"There are way better fights out there but let it be known the biggest wet the bed in fighting history is what this guy is. Think of the magnitude this fight wound have. Absolute bottler you are. Father gonna slap you 100%"