Qatar World Cup officials apologize after TV crew ‘threatened’ (VIDEO)

A Danish crew was forced to interrupt a broadcast after being approached by security staff

World Cup organizers in Qatar have apologized to a Danish TV station after a crew was seen being approached by security staff and told to stop filming during a live broadcast from a street in Doha.

Qatar is gearing up to host the FIFA football showpiece, which kicks off on Sunday when the hosts play Ecuador and runs until December 18.

Much of the media build-up to the tournament has focused on Qatar’s suitability as a venue, with particular scrutiny of the country’s treatment of migrant workers and laws on homosexuality.

Scenes involving a crew from Denmark’s TV2 channel have been used as further ammunition to criticize Qatar this week, and showed a live broadcast being interrupted by security officials who were accused of trying to break the team’s camera equipment.

We now got an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Commitee. This is what happened when we were broadcasting live for @tv2nyhederne from a roundabout today in Doha. But will it happen to other media as well? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022pic.twitter.com/NSJj50kLql — Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 15, 2022

The footage was shared on social media by reporter Rasmus Tantholdt, and showed him speaking to a news anchor back in Denmark as three men appeared behind him in an electric cart.

A member of the security group appeared to try and halt the broadcast, to which Tantholdt responded in English: “Mister, you invited the whole world to come here, why can’t we film? It’s a public place.”

Tantholdt later showed his accreditation credentials, insisting “we can film anywhere we want.”

“You can break the camera, you want to break it? You are threatening us by smashing the camera?” the reported added as the row continued.

The footage has been viewed more than 3 million times online, and prompted an apology from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the local organizers of the showpiece.

“Tournament organizers are aware of an incident where a Danish broadcast crew were mistakenly interrupted during a live broadcast in one of Qatar’s tourist destinations,” a statement read.

“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity.

“Tournament organizers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament,” the statement added.

Qatari officials have reacted angrily to many Western claims that migrant workers have been mistreated on a massive scale ahead of the World Cup.

They also insist that LGBT football fans will be welcome at the tournament, although they must remain conscious of local customs.

Last month, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said an “unprecedented campaign” was being waged against his country in a bid to undermine it ahead of the World Cup.

Of the 32 nations taking part at the tournament, Denmark has been among the most vocal in its criticism of the Gulf state.

The Danish team will wear special ‘toned down’ jerseys for their matches, in what kit maker Hummel described was partly “a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.”