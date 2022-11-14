icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Nov, 2022 16:51
HomeSport News

Rublev edges past Medvedev in ATP Finals thriller (VIDEO)

Andrey Rublev pipped his compatriot in a nail-biter in Turin on Monday
Rublev edges past Medvedev in ATP Finals thriller (VIDEO)
Andrey Rublev celebrates victory after his match against John Isner of United States during the Day Two of Rolex Paris Masters © Getty Images / Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Andrey Rublev was victorious in Monday’s all-Russian clash with Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

After disappointing exits in his previous efforts at the ATP Finals, sixth-seed Rublev signalled his intention to go all the way this time, in what was one of his finest performances of the year at the Pala Alpitour.

The 25-year-old showcased his robust power game to squeeze past the fourth-seeded Medvedev.

The score, when all was said and done, saw Rublev triumph 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7) after finally scoring the match-winner of what was his fifth match point in their Red Group showdown.

And true to form, he had to overcome adversity to do so. Rublev allowed seven set points to evade him in what proved to be a nervy first set, including a 6-2 lead in the tiebreak, to hand the first set – and the ascendancy – to Medvedev.

Rublev came to life, though, in the second and third frames, firing 25 winning points past Medvedev, many of which were shot as if from a cannon from his fearsome forehand.

The conclusion was about as dramatic as high-level tennis can get, and saw Rublev claim the win after a gargantuan 37-shot rally in what was his fifth match point in the final set tie-break.

Rublev must now also play the winner of the Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas match in the Red Group, which has been dubbed the ‘Group of Death’.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas play each other later on Monday, with Medvedev to play the loser.

The win represents a return to form for Rublev after recent early exits from events in Vienna and Paris, which came after he previously won four tour-level events earlier in the year.

Top stories

RT Features

Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Indo-Pacific Power Plays
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: Tactics vs. strategy
0:00
28:43
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies