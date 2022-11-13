UFC legend suffers vicious knockout in final career bout (VIDEO)

Frankie Edgar went out on his shield at UFC 281

Frankie Edgar’s final career bout didn't quite go as he hoped as the former UFC lightweight champion suffered a devastating knockout at the hands (or knee, more aptly) of rival Chris Gutierrez during Saturday night’s UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

New Jersey native Edgar, 41, was fighting for the final time in a 36-fight career which brought him UFC gold but also a reputation as one of the sport's most durable champions – but recent results have indicated that that his chin isn't quite as iron as it once was, and that was again evident inside the opening round in the Big Apple when Gutierrez found a home for a flying knee strike which collapsed Edgar backwards to the canvas.

The end came just over two minutes inside the opening round and was Edgar’s fourth knockout loss in his final five fights, and immediately sucked the air out of a fiercely pro-Edgar crowd paying tribute to the Octagon icon in his last battle in the cage.

And while Edgar’s Hall of Fame career ended on a sour note, the battle-hardened veteran made clear that he doesn't regret even one moment of the near eight hours he spent in the UFC's cage.

“I love this sport,” Edgar said after regaining consciousness. “I didn’t want to go out like that. This sport’s a b*tch. I got my family here, that’s all that matters. Congrats to Chris. This sport’s not always so forgiving.”

Gutierrez, for his part, improves his career record to an impressive 19-4-2 and makes it eight fights in the UFC since he last experienced defeat.

In his own post-fight comments, he said that his lead-in to the fight had been an extremely testing one.

“It’s just been a rollercoaster,” Gutierrez, whose mother and head coach were both recently diagnosed with cancer, said.

“I come from nothing. Statistically I wasn’t supposed to be here. I’m here now. It’s a dream come true to be here in Madison Square Garden.”

A host of fighters, meanwhile, paid tribute to Edgar as he walked away from the Octagon for the final time – with almost all of them using one common word to describe Edgar's career.

“Sad to see Frankie Edgar go down like that,” wrote another former champion, Rafael Dos Anjos. “It’s a tough sport. Enjoy your retirement legend.”

Bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling added: “Frankie, you’re a legend brother. Nothing to hang your head about. I know you have so many successful avenues after this chapter in your life. Long live Iron strong, Frankie Edgar!”

Even Khamzat Chimaev couldn't contain his admiration, with the Chechen-born star writing just one word online: “Legend.”