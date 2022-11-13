icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Nov, 2022 15:35
HomeSport News

Indian billionaire considering Liverpool bid – media

Liverpool's US-based owners are understood to be courting bids for the club
Indian billionaire considering Liverpool bid – media
Mohamed Salah embraces Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool after their sides victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal © Getty Images / Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Mukesh Ambani, the Indian billionaire ranked by Forbes as being among the wealthiest people on the planet, has expressed an interest in pursuing a bid for Premier League giants Liverpool, according to reports from UK media.

News emerged in the past week that the club’s US-based owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), would be open to receiving bids and that they’d sought the services of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to help investigate a potential sale, in whole or otherwise, of the football club and that they’ve received tentative interest from figures in the Middle East and the United States.

But Ambani, who has a reported net worth in the region of £90 billion ($106 billion), is said to be among those who have expressed a firm interest in pursuing a takeover and that he is intrigued by the idea of purchasing the club outright – with a bid in the region of £4 billion ($4.7 billion) thought to be enough to get a deal over the line.

Ambani has already grown a considerable sporting portfolio after investing in IPL cricket side the Mumbai Giants as well as playing an integral role in the launch of India’s football Super League.

However, ownership of a football club of the magnitude of Liverpool would easily be the jewel in his crown, particularly with Liverpool’s brand becoming increasingly popular in his native India.

It is thought that Ambani, 65, would be happy to keep financial pace with the likes of Manchester City, who are owned by the incredibly wealthy Sheikh Mansour and City Football Group.

Premier League rivals Chelsea have also recently received a cash infusion after the US billionaire Todd Boehly purchased the club from Roman Abramovich in May.

News of the potential takeover is sure to spark a flurry of comment from Liverpool supporters, with some likely to question Ambani’s credentials to operate a high-level football club while others will possibly see the potential investment as a factor which could close the financial gap between the Merseyside club and Manchester City.

But any deal won’t come easy, and certainly wouldn’t transpire in the same white-knuckle style that Boehly’s Chelsea takeover did – a deal which was agreed under the veil of sanctions placed against Abramovich by the UK government in the wake of the Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

FSG initially purchased Liverpool for a fee of around £300 million ($355 million) in 2010.

Top stories

RT Features

America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Warring for peace? Richard Rubenstein, Professor of Conflict Resolution & Public Affairs, George Mason University
0:00
29:20
Ukrainian Biolab Funding
0:00
25:38
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies