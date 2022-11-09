Djokovic’s wife defends mysterious drink at Paris Masters (VIDEO)

A video of the tennis star having a questionable beverage prepared for him has gone viral, prompting speculation

Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, engaged in a Twitter back-and-forth with a reporter as she defended the substance his team prepared for him in a viral video.

A clip of 21-Grand Slam winner Djokovic’s physio Ulises Badio mixing a drink for the Serb while being shielded by his team has been watched 15 million times on Twitter.

Djokovic has not commented on the incident, which occurred during his run at the Paris Masters, where he was defeated in the final by Holger Rune.

As questions spread on Twitter about what the mixture contained, and why Djokovic’s camp was trying to hide it, Jelena suddenly chimed in.

Ummm WTF is this that they’re giving Djokovic….doesn’t look shady at all pic.twitter.com/tM6KsxHHUk — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 7, 2022

“I just asked why there was such need for secrecy regarding the contents of the drink, and said it looked dodgy. Because it does look dodgy ​​– which is why so many people have watched the video. Can you not see that?” she was asked by a reporter on the social media platform, after Jelena implied that he had a “secret agenda” against ‘Nole’.

“I don’t see anything dodgy. In fact, I see people trying to be private about their business in a world where everyone feels like they have every right to point [a] camera at you whenever they want,” Jelena Djokovic answered.

“Apparently, wanting/trying to be private makes you dodgy nowadays.”

Further probed on when Djokovic might speak out about the controversy, she added: “He will talk when he is ready to talk. Sit a bit in silence. Mind yourself more. Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?”

An advocate of alternative health care, Djokovic was seen inhaling a mysterious powder as he beat Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final this summer.

“It's going to come out as one of the supplement, let's say, lines that I'm doing right now with drink and a few other things,” Djokovic explained, after referring to the substance as a “magic potion.”

Djokovic will attempt to put his Paris Masters defeat to Rune behind him by heading to the season-ending ATP Finals held in Turin from November 13 to 20.

After this, his focus should be on the Australian Open in 2023, where it is still unknown whether he can compete due to his unvaccinated status.