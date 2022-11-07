icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Nov, 2022 14:00
HomeSport News

American owners to sell Premier League giants Liverpool – media

Fenway Sports Group has placed the club on the market, report indicates
American owners to sell Premier League giants Liverpool – media
Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrates the win during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC © Getty Images / Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool’s American owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have invited offers to purchase the Premier League club, according to a report by The Athletic.

It is understood that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will oversee the sale process under the direction of the club’s hierarchy, with a full presentation having been designed to attract prospective bidders.

The news comes after FSG – which also owns the Boston Red Sox – had reportedly investigated selling the football club in the past but today’s development signals an intent to see through a change in ownership at the earliest possible opportunity.

There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool,” a statement from FSG to The Athletic reads.

FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

FSG has held a controlling stake in Liverpool since October 2010 when it was purchased from former owners George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks.

The US-based ownership era has coincided with the most successful stint in the club’s modern history under the stewardship of German boss Jurgen Klopp, who ended their 30-year drought without a Premier League crown in 2019-20.

They have also appeared in three Champions League finals during that time, winning one, as well as an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup.

The FSG ownership spell also oversaw a massive infusion of cash into the football club, much of which was spent in redevelopment of the team’s Anfield stadium, as well as the launch of a new state-of-the-art training facility.

FSG is led by John W. Henry, who co-founded the group alongside Tom Werner.

Henry apologized to supporters last year for his support of the failed and unpopular European Super League project, while as recently as last May Werner indicated that they were to continue with their financial backing of the club indefinitely.

Yes, we still see it as a long-term project. We are hungry to win more trophies for the club,” he told The Athletic.

It remains to be seen how much FSG will be seeking to follow through with a sale of the club. The most recent change of ownership in the Premier League saw another US-based businessman, Todd Boehly, front a consortium which purchased Chelsea from Roman Abramovich for a sum of £4.25 billion ($4.85 billion).

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: ‘Blank Check?’
0:00
26:7
Weary & warring? Sergey Karaganov, academic supervisor School of World Economics & Intl Relations, Higher School of Economics
0:00
30:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies