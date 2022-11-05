icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Nov, 2022
Russian FA extends national team manager’s contract

Valery Karpin has had his Russia contract extended © Anatoliy Medved/BSR Agency/Getty Images © Getty Images

Russia’s men’s national team manager Valeri Karpin has had his contract extended, as confirmed by the Russian Football Union (RFU).

The development was revealed on the RFU’s official website on Saturday. Karpin’s new deal will run until August 1, 2024 and his coaching staff will also maintain their current roles.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Valeri Karpin and his coaching staff to extend [their] contract. Valeri is an experienced coach who can not only create successful teams, but also develop players. The RFU positively evaluates the results of his work in the national team,” said RFU President Alexander Dyukov.

“Unfortunately we are suspended from international competitions today, but our task is to preserve the institution of national teams, which contributes to the development of football players. All teams, including the national team, must be in good shape so that in the future they will be ready for official matches without delay,” Dyukov added.

Karpin took over as Russia coach in July 2021 after a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign for the national team at the tournament which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic. On his watch, Russia has played eight matches and lost just once with six victories and a draw.

Due to FIFA and UEFA heeding an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation to take such action after the military operation in Ukraine was launched, Karpin was unable to lead Russia to the Qatar 2022 World Cup due to a ban from taking part in international competitions.

Russia manager reacts to Euro 2024 ban READ MORE: Russia manager reacts to Euro 2024 ban

Russia were scheduled to take on Poland in a qualifying semi-final in Moscow, but the Poles’ refusal to play against them came before the blanket ban which is yet to be lifted.

Poland received a bye, and then beat Sweden 2-0 in Warsaw in the final to take their place in Group C alongside Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina at Qatar 2022.

In recent weeks, UEFA has also confirmed that Russia will be banned from qualifying for Euro 2024, which is set to be held in Germany, not long before Karpin’s contract expires.

Karpin’s men will be back in action from next week onwards, however, when a training camp is held before and between two friendlies against Tajikistan on November 17 and Uzbekistan on November 20.
Russia’s most recent outing saw them come from a goal behind to beat Kyrgyzstan 2-1 in Bishkek.

