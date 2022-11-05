Rape-accused Premier League footballer cleared to play at World Cup

The unnamed player is likely to be selected to compete in Qatar

The Premier League footballer who has been on bail since being arrested on suspicion of rape is expected to be picked to play at this month’s World Cup in Qatar after his country stated they were unaware of any selection issues within their squad.

The player, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, plays for one of the 32 teams that will take part in the tournament, which begins on November 20 and is considered a certainty to be selected provided he doesn’t pick up any injuries between now and November 14, the deadline for World Cup squads to be submitted to FIFA.

The footballer has also been consistently selected by his Premier League club since his arrest.

The Athletic reported that both FIFA and the organizers of the World Cup were contacted to determine whether there might be reasons why the player would not be permitted to play, or even if his arrest and subsequent bail conditions might prohibit his entry into Qatar later this month.

Neither FIFA nor Qatar World Cup officials indicated that there would be any barriers prohibiting the footballer from playing, or indeed being granted entry into Qatar.

However, it is thought that, due to the player’s anonymity throughout the legal process, both FIFA and Qatar would have been legally powerless to impose such sanctions.

The player was initially arrested in July and later re-arrested after being linked to further attacks on a different woman.

His bail was extended at an October hearing pending further measures in the legal process.

The situation is the latest such incident to have blighted the Premier League and comes after Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood was arrested on numerous charges including attempted rape earlier this year. Greenwood was suspended by his club and has not been permitted to train with the team.

However, another Premier League star facing sexual assault charges, Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, continued playing for his club after his arrest but was suspended once he was charged by police in August of last year.