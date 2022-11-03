Russia selects leaders for unique ‘Sports Programming Federation’

Russia says it is the first country in the world to recognize competitive programming as an official sport

Russia has chosen the officials who will lead its new ‘Sports Programming Federation’, which is said to be the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

Earlier this year at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and the Minister of Digital Development, Telecommunications and Mass Media, Maksut Shadayev, penned an agreement to develop the sport, including the creation of a federation.

It was announced by the Sports Ministry this week that the organization will be chaired by Russia’s deputy minister of sports, Odes Baysultanov.

Maxim Parshin, who is deputy minister of digital development, telecommunications and mass media, has been elected as the federation’s president.

“The new sports federation will allow us, together with our colleagues from the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, to effectively promote and support such a strategically important area as competitive programming. Our goal is to train a new generation of highly qualified IT specialists who will combine sports and new technologies,” Baysultanov said.

Russian officials say they are the first in the world to recognize competitive programming as an official sport.

The new federation currently includes 43 regional branches and plans to hold regional qualifying tournaments for a Russian championship. Participants from foreign countries could also be invited to the event.

Parshin said that he and his colleagues from the Sports Ministry “are convinced that, firstly, sports programming can become a new national intellectual sport.”

“Secondly, one of the most massive, since it is available to all participants, regardless of their age, physical and financial,” he added.

“Finally, the new sport has a direct connection with professional activities – participants and winners of the competitions will hold leading positions in IT companies and develop the information technology industry.”

Russia was further encouraged to create the federation after its teams performed well at the International Collegiate Programming Contest in 2021.

Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod State University won the World coding contest https://t.co/H8acgv7qvw Congrats! 🏆 The International Collegiate Programming Contest is an algorithmic programming contest for college students. pic.twitter.com/2D6jmV8A7s — ★ Liliana Pertenava (@LilianPertenava) October 5, 2021

The event is the most prestigious youth competition in IT, and Russian teams took home four prizes, including the gold medal and overall championship.

The federation intends to develop and popularize competitive programming as a new intellectual sport and increase interest in programming as a professional activity “through competitive motivation,” as reported by RIA Sport.

In 2024, Russia will also host the ‘Games of the Future’ in Kazan, which is billed by organizers as “combining the concept of ‘phygital’ (physical and digital) and uniting classic sport and eSports or VR-/AR-technology.”