Medvedev dedicates title win to wife after becoming father (VIDEO)

The Russian tennis star was victorious at the Vienna Open on Sunday

Former men’s tennis world number one Daniil Medvedev clinched the Vienna Open on Sunday and dedicated the title to his wife Daria, who gave birth to their daughter a fortnight ago.

Medvedev came from behind to beat Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and claim his second tour-level title of the 2022 season.

“I am really happy,” Medvedev said after his win. “This match was the best of the week because Denis was really playing unreal until probably 4-3 in the second set.

“He dropped his level by maybe 2% and I was able to use it. This is one of the best victories when you know your opponent is on top of you, but you try and stay there and do what you can.”

The ATP site said Medvedev had looked “back to his very best” over the course of a week, not dropping a set until the final.

First event as a dad. First title as a dad ❤️@DaniilMedwed outlasts Shapovalov to triumph in Vienna!#ErsteBankOpenpic.twitter.com/ad0iU5l1Mh — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 30, 2022

'I'm gonna dedicate [this title] to my wife because she gave me the most beautiful present - my daughter' 🥺@DaniilMedwed#ErsteBankOpenpic.twitter.com/DYfpCwRp1O — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 30, 2022

Initially, however, he was overpowered by Shapovalov in the first set as the Canadian with Soviet-Israeli roots fired 21 winners.

Medvedev eventually found his feet over the course of the two-hour-16-minute meeting and continued to force his opponent into making errors in front of a packed crowd in the Austrian capital.

As the top seed, the 26-year-old hit 24 winners and broke serve five times to seal the title on his sixth match point.

Improving to 4-2 in his head-to-head series against Shapovalov, Medvedev now boasts a 45-15 record this season after reaching the Australian Open and winning in Los Cabos.

Medvedev has also secured his spot at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals, which will be held in Turin from November 13-20, and equaled compatriot legend Marat Safin by claiming his 15th title.

In a touching moment during his post-match interview, Medvedev spoke about recently becoming a father.

“I was asked if I was going to dedicate this to my daughter. And I was sitting there and thinking ‘No, actually I’m not going to dedicate it to my wife,’ because she gave me the most beautiful present ever – my daughter.

“I was there and these emotions are much more than winning any title,” he added, before saying something to his partner in Russian.

Medvedev will now head to France for the Paris Masters in search of his second title at the ATP Masters 1000 event, and will play his Round of 32 match against an unnamed opponent on Tuesday.