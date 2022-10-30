icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Oct, 2022
Paul extends unbeaten record after knocking down UFC legend

The YouTube star won by unanimous decision against ex-UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva
Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva by unanimous decision on Saturday © Christian Petersen/Getty Images © Getty Images

YouTube prankster-turned-boxer Jake Paul extended his unbeaten record in the ring by winning against MMA icon Anderson Silva at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old did enough to clinch the bout by knocking his 47-year-old Brazilian foe to the canvas in the eighth and final round.

In front of 14,000 fans, Paul was awarded a unanimous decision by the judges with scores of 77-74, 78-73, and 78-73.

Holding the UFC middleweight championship from 2006 to 2013 and racking up an unmatched 16 consecutive wins, Silva is widely regarded as one of MMA’s all-time greats and also boasts an impressive boxing pedigree.

Even with the age difference, Paul was thrilled with his victory. “Man, it’s a surreal moment but hard work pays off,” he said after the fight.

“I want to say thank you to Anderson – he inspired me to be great. Without him, we wouldn’t have a fight this year.

“I have nothing but respect for him. I started boxing two-and-a-half-years ago and I’ve just beaten one of the best strikers ever,” Paul added.

Silva showed his experience in the opening rounds by using excellent footwork and leg movement to launch his left hand.

He sometimes connected well with his opponent, as Paul threw few punches and had a hard time judging the distance between the two men.

Silva came out all guns blazing in the last round and let off heavy combinations at Paul. Just when the veteran was changing his guard, however, Paul stunned him with a big right that put Silva on the ground.

Silva beat the count by only remaining floored for eight seconds, but Paul had already sealed the win with the knockdown.

After praising Silva, Paul called out another MMA great in Nate Diaz, who recently left the UFC after fulfilling his contract.

“Everyone wants that fight,” Paul claimed. “Nate, stop fighting people for free, let’s do it in the ring.”

Diaz was later caught on camera appearing to slap a member of Paul’s entourage backstage. But Paul’s dig was a reference to poor fighter pay in the UFC, which has seen him clash with the elite promotion’s president Dana White.

Ahead of the Silva fight, Paul and Silva had agreed to form “a united fighter’s association to help UFC fighters get better pay and better healthcare” if Paul won.

“You become the interim president and we unite to help these fighters once and for all,” Paul suggested at a press conference during fight week, with the two fighters shaking hands on the wager.

