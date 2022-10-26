icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Oct, 2022 10:53
HomeSport News

Russian ex-UFC champ’s camp denies promotion exit rumors

Petr Yan isn’t looking to leave the MMA banner according to his manager
Russian ex-UFC champ’s camp denies promotion exit rumors
Petr Yan is not leaving the UFC according to his manager © Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC © Getty Images

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan will continue in the UFC despite rumors to the contrary, according to the Russian’s manager Sayat Abdrakhmanov.

Yan suffered a second consecutive loss at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, dropping a controversial split decision to rising prospect Peter O’Malley.

Many respected figures including former lightweight king and Yan’s compatriot Khabib Nurmagomedov felt that Yan had done enough to win the close fight, as shown in a viral clip seen over two million times where Nurmagomedov questions the result in disbelief.

This week, Nurmagomedov’s friend Daniel Cormier revealed that he had heard a dejected Yan might look to move on and fight under a different promotion after feeling poorly treated by Dana White’s organization.

“Petr Yan is so disappointed in this decision,” said ex-light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Cormier on the DC&RC podcast.

“Petr Yan is so disappointed in the decision against Aljo that I'm hearing word that this guy may want to look at something different down the line in terms of his career because he just does not feel like maybe the organization {has} his back. It's crazy,” Cormier added.

Broached on the topic by Russian media outlet TASS, however, Yan’s manager Abdrakhmanov debunked the rumors.

“Petr has four more fights under the contract,” Abdrakhmanov pointed out.

While Yan is now 16-4 and out of the title picture at 135 lbs thanks to his defeat, O’Malley has flown up the bantamweight rankings by claiming the biggest scalp of his career thus far.

The American jumped up ten spots in total to leapfrog Yan in the top position, with only the division’s champion Aljamain Sterling higher than him.

Yan says ‘f*** judges’ as fans claim Russian was robbed at UFC 280 READ MORE: Yan says ‘f*** judges’ as fans claim Russian was robbed at UFC 280

O’Malley initially admitted that he wasn’t sure if he had done enough to win against Yan when interviewed post-fight but has changed his tune in recent days.

“Post-fight, some of you guys might have thought I lost, some of you might have thought I won,” he said on a YouTube livestream. “At the end of the day, they said I won.” 

Late on Tuesday night, O’Malley tweeted a simple: “Just rewatched the fight, def {definitely} won,” with a loveheart emoji.

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to?
Attacks on a Von Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies